Watch Video: MS Dhoni Celebrates Wife Sakshi's 29th Birthday

MS Dhoni and Sakshi © Mid-day
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the most of his time off Test cricket, with his family. He quit the longest format of the game a couple of years back and now only plays limited overs cricket.
Happy day Rosie @SaakshiSRawat Love you. to the moon #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/5UH1o5H5Zb— Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) November 19, 2017
Yesterday, Dhoni's pal and hair-stylist Sapna Bhavnani shot and posted a video of the batsman celebrating wife, Sakshi's 29th birthday (on Sunday, Nov 19). In the 10-second clip, Sakshi is seen cutting the cake first after which her husband takes over the knife and slices off a piece for her. So cute, na?
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
