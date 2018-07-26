 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Two-Year-Old Impresses Fans With His Batting Skills

Updated: 26 July 2018 15:57 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday awarded fan of the week award to a two-year-old from Bangladesh.

Watch: Two-Year-Old Impresses Fans With His Batting Skills
The ICC on Thursday awarded fan of the week award to a two-year-old from Bangladesh. © ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday awarded fan of the week award to a two-year-old from Bangladesh. ICC's Instagram account on Thursday uploaded a video where a two-year-old Ali can be seen doing batting practice with his father. He can be seen playing stylish cover shots like a professional cricketer. His father was heard giving him instructions for playing shots. "He's only two, but his off-side technique is absolutely gorgeous. Strike a pose Ali - you are the ICC's Fan of the Week! With some more throw-downs from dad, you could very well be playing for Bangladesh one day #LoveCricket #Cricket," ICC's post read.

Bangladesh are currently on the tour of West Indies. They lost the two-match Test series 0-2.

After winning the opening ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh suffered a three-run defeat at the hands of West Indies.

This is not the first time when a kid has impressed fans with his cricketing abilities.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram had shared a video on his Twitter handle in February. Fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing', Akram shared a video of a kid bowling with an action similar to his and swinging the cricket ball.

"Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth," Akram had tweeted.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of game, Akram is the only pacer to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODIs. He achieved the feat during the 2003 World Cup.

 

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • ICC awarded fan of the week award to a two-year-old from Bangladesh
  • ICC's Instagram account on Thursday uploaded a video
  • Bangladesh are currently on the tour of West Indies
Related Articles
Watch: Two-Year-Old Impresses Fans With His Batting Skills
Watch: Two-Year-Old Impresses Fans With His Batting Skills
Bangladesh To Host Back-To-Back Zimbabwe, West Indies Series
Bangladesh To Host Back-To-Back Zimbabwe, West Indies Series
2nd ODI: Shimron Hetmyer Gets A Ton As West Indies Level Bangladesh Series
2nd ODI: Shimron Hetmyer Gets A Ton As West Indies Level Bangladesh Series
1st ODI: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan Star As Bangladesh Beat West Indies By 48 Runs
1st ODI: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan Star As Bangladesh Beat West Indies By 48 Runs
Bangladesh Crackdown To Boost Ailing Test Squad
Bangladesh Crackdown To Boost Ailing Test Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.