Watch: Two-Year-Old Impresses Fans With His Batting Skills

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday awarded fan of the week award to a two-year-old from Bangladesh. ICC's Instagram account on Thursday uploaded a video where a two-year-old Ali can be seen doing batting practice with his father. He can be seen playing stylish cover shots like a professional cricketer. His father was heard giving him instructions for playing shots. "He's only two, but his off-side technique is absolutely gorgeous. Strike a pose Ali - you are the ICC's Fan of the Week! With some more throw-downs from dad, you could very well be playing for Bangladesh one day #LoveCricket #Cricket," ICC's post read.

Bangladesh are currently on the tour of West Indies. They lost the two-match Test series 0-2.

After winning the opening ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh suffered a three-run defeat at the hands of West Indies.

This is not the first time when a kid has impressed fans with his cricketing abilities.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram had shared a video on his Twitter handle in February. Fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing', Akram shared a video of a kid bowling with an action similar to his and swinging the cricket ball.

"Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth," Akram had tweeted.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of game, Akram is the only pacer to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODIs. He achieved the feat during the 2003 World Cup.