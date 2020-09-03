A lot has happened since Ravindra Jadeja claimed a mind-boggling catch at Hagley Oval during the second Test against New Zealand on March 1. The COVID-19 pandemic sent almost every country into full lockdown and sports, including cricket, were put on hold. But the all-rounder wrapped up Indian cricket's pre-coronavirus history with his usual gymnastics which has made him a very important member for Virat Kohli. The catch was so astonishing that commentator Ian Smith went on to say on broadcast, "Quite possibly one of the greatest outfield catches in the history of the game!" New Zealand cricket team's official Twitter handle posted a video of the catch, with a #ThrowbackThursday hashtag. The Saurashtra native was standing at deep square leg, when Mohammed Shami sent a short delivery to tail-ender Neil Wagner. Jadeja jumped and stuck out his left hand, catching the ball in a sensational manner to end the innings.

Do you agree with Ian Smith on this effort from @imjadeja?



Other than Jadeja's personal highlight, India couldn't really put up a good display against the visitors, who won the second Test by seven wickets. New Zealand also won the first Test match by 10 wickets, winning the Test series 2-0.

The Test series was a part of India's tour of New Zealand, which also consisted of five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-day International fixtures. The visitors coasted past the hosts in the T20I fixtures with ease, winning every fixture. While, in the ODIs, the home side won all the matches.

The Indian cricketers will be back in action with the Indian Premier League (IPL) resuming on September 19. The matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Mumbai Indians will play the first match of the franchise-based T20 league against Chennai Super Kings. The final will be held on November 10.