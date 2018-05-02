 
Watch: This Could Be The Funniest Thing Ever To Happen On A Cricket Field

Updated: 02 May 2018 17:53 IST

Flying bats are a rare sight in cricket, but each one is worth the wait.

Jake Dunford of Jersey lost the grip of his bat as it went flying over wicket-keepers' head. © Twitter (Screengrab)

Cricket, the gentlemen's game, sometimes becomes so funny that you can't help but roll on the floor laughing. In one of the funniest incidents that ever happened on a cricket pitch, Jake Dunford of Jersey lost the grip of his bat as it went flying over wicket-keepers' head before hitting the ground during an ICC World Cricket League 4 game in Malaysia on Wednesday. While trying to put more power to a shot and have a wild swing, players tend to lose grip of the bat and it goes flying. Still, it is a funny sight and takes the attention away from serious cricket, even if it is just for a few seconds.

Although bats flying out of the hands are a rare sight, what happened in Kuala Lumpur was not a stand-alone incident.

In the past too there have been a number of players who have lost their bat in the air while batting. In an ODI against India, Kumar Sangakkara's bat landed on the stumps when he tried to nudge a full toss to the leg-side and he was given out hit-wicket.

MS Dhoni, who is known for his immense strength and power, likes to play shots with his bottom-hand. That is why, the former India skipper lost the grip of the bat two occasions.

In one of the most recent incidents, wicket-keeper Peter Nevill was hit in the face by a flying bat during the latest edition of the Big Bash League in Australia.

The WCL 4 Tournament, scheduled between April 28 and May 6, is a 6-team competition with the top two being promoted to WCL 3. Jersey will be competing against Malaysia, Denmark, Uganda, Vanuatu and Bermuda.

Topics : International Cricket Council Cricket
  • What happened in Kuala Lumpur was not a stand-alone incident
  • The WCL 4 Tournament is scheduled between April 28 and May 6
  • Peter Nevill was hit in the face by a flying bat during BBL 7
