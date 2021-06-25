India women cricketers on Friday enjoyed a day out in Bristol as they visited the various tourist attractions of the city. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its official Twitter handle along with the caption, “#TeamIndia's day out in Bristol.” The BCCI added, “The girls stepped out for a team outing after the Test to recharge before the white-ball leg of the tour begins. Plenty of fun and some cool dance moves along the way.” The video starts from a hall where the players have gathered ahead of their outing.

While all-rounder Harleen Deol shows off her dance moves, leg-spinners Poonam Yadav could be seen having a conversation on her phone. After that, the camera gives fans a tour of the room as players take their coffee before leaving the place for their big adventure.

Here's the video:

#TeamIndia's day out in Bristol



The girls stepped out for a team outing after the Test to recharge before the white-ball leg of the Tour begins #ENGvIND



Plenty of fun and some cool dance moves along the way!

Team India began their England tour with a hard-fought draw against England in the one-off Test, which lasted between June 16 and 19. The four-day Test match was held at the County Ground of Bristol.

In India's solitary Test match, while big names like Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jhulan Goswami failed to rise to the occasion, the young guns gave England a run for their money as they snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat.

The second leg of the tour will kick off on June 27 when the India women take on England in the ODI tournament opener. The opening ODI match of the three-match series will be also played in Bristol. The second match of the series will be a day-night affair, which will take place in Taunton.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Team India will play with England for a three-match T20I series.