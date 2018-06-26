 
Watch: Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera Stretchered Off After Nasty Collision With Advertising Hoarding

Updated: 26 June 2018 12:31 IST

Sri Lanka's top order batsman Kusal Perera hurt himself while attempting a catch at the long-on boundary during the third Test match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Kusal Perera hurt himself while attempting a catch at the long-on boundary. © AFP

Sri Lanka's top order batsman Kusal Perera hurt himself while attempting a catch at the long-on boundary during the third Test match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Kusal Perera was taken from the field in an ambulance after he crashed into an advertising board attempting to take a catch. The incident occurred in the 29th over of the West Indies innings. After being injured, Kusal was seen clutching his chest and signalling for assistance.

"He was cleared of any serious injury," the Sri Lankan team manager Asanka Gurusinha told Cricinfo.

"But we will have to see how he comes up tomorrow morning before making a decision. He is very sore," Gurusinha said.

Sri Lanka were 63 runs away from a first ever Test victory over the West Indies following an action-packed third day of the final Test. A stunning day's play which saw 20 wickets fall in the day/night Test saw Sri Lanka be set a target of 144 to level the series and become the first Asian team ever to win at the venue.

At stumps however, Sri Lanka's hopes of victory remained in the balance with the tourists stumbling to 81 for five in their second innings.

