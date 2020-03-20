 
Watch: Sri Lankan Cricketer Posts Video Of Washing Hands, Taken To Task By Twitterati

Updated: 20 March 2020 12:50 IST

Kusal Mendis was praised by many for spreading awareness in regards to washing hands but faced backlash from some who noticed that he had left the tap open while applying soap.

Watch: Sri Lankan Cricketer Posts Video Of Washing Hands, Taken To Task By Twitterati
Kusal Mendis posted a video on Twitter of him washing his hands. © Twitter

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated with new cases increasing across the world everyday. A few days ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had launched the 'Safehands' challenge to promote the power of clean hands to fight the coronavirus. The WHO has asked individuals to join the challenge and share videos of washing hands. Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis posted a video of him washing his hands, and was praised for taking up the initiative to spread the word. However, a few Twitter users noticed that the Sri Lankan cricketer had left the tap open while he applied soap on his hands.

Many urged the Sri Lankan batsman to not waste water and close the tap while rinsing his hands.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli had requested all the citizens of the country to follow the safety measures implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote that "we need to be alert, attentive and aware" in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli's tweet read.

PM Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most of the sporting events around the world have either been delayed or cancelled as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Indian cricket team's most recent ODI series against South Africa was aborted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the BCCI delayed the start of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis Kusal Mendis Cricket
