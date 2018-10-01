 
Watch: South Australia's Jake Weatherald Takes A Stunning Catch In Domestic Match

Updated: 01 October 2018 10:15 IST

Jake Weatherald took a sensational catch in an Australian domestic league match.

Watch: South Australia
Jake Weatherald pulled off a blinder for his team © Twitter

South Australia's Jake Weatherald pulled off a spectacular catch in an Australian domestic match on Sunday earning himself plaudits on social media. Playing in the JLT One-Day Cup 2018 match, Jake Weatherald took the sensational catch against Victoria Men. Jake Weatherald took the blinder off teammate Joe Mennie's delivery to dismiss Nic Maddinson in the 11th over (10.4 overs). Maddinson had launched the ball high into the air towards the off side region. Weatherald kepts his eyes on the ball and eventually took the brilliant catch. South Australia went on to win the match by 8 runs. "WHAT A CATCH! This was special from Jake Weatherald", Cricket Australia's official Twitter account captioned the video.

This is not the first time Weatherald has been in the news. Last month during a practice match, fans witnessed one of the most bizarre dismissals in cricket. During the match between NPS and Victoria, Weatherald went for the front-foot drive only to edge the ball back to his pads but what transpired then left the batsman embarrassed. The left-handed batsman could not keep a grip on his bat as it slipped out of his hand, flew above his head and landed on top of the leg stump, knocking the bails off.

In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, Weatherald could be seen standing in disbelief after the comical dismissal.

In another instance in January when the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikes and Melbourne Renegades was underway, Weatherald orchestrated a brilliant piece of teamwork with Ben Laughlin that was described as "the best catch you'll ever see" by Michael Slater in the commentary.

Laughlin raced towards the boundary rope to complete the catch. Laughlin, who was the on verge of crossing the boundary line, whipped the ball backwards as he dived across the rope. Weatherald showed great match awareness to get into a position to complete the catch. Weatherlald had to cover a considerable distance to get his hands on the ball and produce a splendid bit of teamwork.

