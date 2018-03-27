Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Surprises Son In School, His Reaction Is Priceless

India opener Shikhar Dhawan keeps travelling with the team and he hardly gets the time to be with his family. Whenever he gets the opportunity during series breaks, he makes it a point to visit his wife and kids in Australia. His latest video surprising his children shows how much of a family man Dhawan is. His surprise visit coupled with the awestruck children's reaction is a testament to Dhawan's love for his family. Taking to Twitter, Dhawan shared a video showing him visiting his son Zoraver without the latter's knowledge. Zoraver is currently studying in a pre-preparatory school. "Flew almost 15 hours to surprise my lovely children! Their reaction was completely worth it! Cannot wait to spend the coming week with my family", Dhawan had captioned on Twitter.
Flew almost 15 hours to surprise my lovely children! Their reaction was completely worth it! Cannot wait to spend the coming week with my familypic.twitter.com/pJvtCinrPa— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 27, 2018
Dhawan's wife Aesha had posted a picture of her son as he was on his way to the prep school for the first time.
First day of pre prep and look at that smile!!! I hope that he continues to smile like that for the rest of his journey with education lol proud of u Zoraver!!! #lovemyboy #zoraverdhawan #bigboynow @shikhardofficial
Dhawan will return to India as he will be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL season 11 which begins on 7 April. The Hyderabad franchise bought Dhawan for 5.2 crore.
Dhawan has scored 3561 runs in the IPL at a decent strike rate of 121 with a high score of 95*. He had a good tournament last season as he amassed 479 runs in 14 matches with a batting average of 36.84. He has been a mainstay in the limited-overs Indian cricket team along with partner Rohit Sharma.
Dhawan had a prolific batting record in the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy which India lifted. He scored 198 runs in 5 T20Is in the tri-series.