Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Surprises Son In School, His Reaction Is Priceless

India opener Shikhar Dhawan keeps travelling with the team and he hardly gets the time to be with his family. Whenever he gets the opportunity during series breaks, he makes it a point to visit his wife and kids in Australia. His latest video surprising his children shows how much of a family man Dhawan is. His surprise visit coupled with the awestruck children's reaction is a testament to Dhawan's love for his family. Taking to Twitter, Dhawan shared a video showing him visiting his son Zoraver without the latter's knowledge. Zoraver is currently studying in a pre-preparatory school. "Flew almost 15 hours to surprise my lovely children! Their reaction was completely worth it! Cannot wait to spend the coming week with my family", Dhawan had captioned on Twitter.