Watch: Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With Respectful Gesture Towards Indian Flag

Updated: 10 February 2018 15:45 IST

Shahid Afridi asked a group of Indian fans to hold the Indian flag properly.

Shahid Afridi posed for photographs with his fans © Instagram

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan skipper, is known for his explosive batting skills. He was playing in the inaugural edition of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland and he rightly justified his 'Boom Boom Afridi' tag with his batting. The tournament included legends likes Shoaib Akhtar, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis among others. The two teams -- Palace Diamonds and Royals -- were captained by explosive Virender Sehwag and Afridi, respectively. Post the second match, Afridi was seen obliging by posing for photographs and signing autographs. While doing so, one gesture of his caught everyone's attention.

In the crowd was an Indian fan, who was holding a folded tricolor, and she requested Afridi to pose for a picture. The Pakistan batsman duly obliged but not before asking the fan to straighten out the Indian flag and hold it properly.

Afridi's gesture was lauded by one and all, especially the cricket fans from India and Pakistan.




Afridi led his team to a six-wicket win in the first of the two matches. Sehwag's Palace Diamonds posted 164/9 in 20 overs with the former India opener smashing 62. Royals successfully chased down the target in 15.4 overs with former England batsman Owais Shah top-scoring with an unbeaten 74.

In the second match, Royals beat Palace Diamonds by 8 wickets with Jacques Kallis scoring the highest for Royals with his unbeaten 90.

The tournament was been launched with an aim to establish the sport in an unchartered territory like Switzerland. Organiser Vijay Singh of VJ Sports claims the pilot project has the approval of world body ICC. Cricket on ice has been played in St. Moritz by a bunch of amateurs since 1988 but it will be for the first time that greats of the game played the game with the Alpine resort in the backdrop.

Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi was posing with cricket fans
  • An Indian fan with a folded tricolor asked him to pose with her for a pic
  • Afridi asked the fan to open up the folded tricolor that she held
