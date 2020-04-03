At a time when most sporting events around the world are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic , sportspersons are doing all they can to keep themselves busy. India cricket captain Virat Kohli held an 'Instagram Live' with England star Kevin Pietersen on Thursday, while Ravindra Jadeja showed off his horse-riding skills. British cricket stars are known to have a soft spot for golf and many play the sport in their free time and Scotland's wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Cross seems to be no different.

The 27-year-old blew Twitter away on Thursday when he posted a Tik Tok video of his golf trick shot. The shot not only showed his talent with the golf club in hand but also his footy skills.

Take a look for yourself:

Former Netherlands captain Peter Borren was among those to reply on the post, calling it "unreal".

I dont care how long it took you to do that. To just do it once is unreal. — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) April 2, 2020

Well played good sir — James Sykes (@Sykesy20) April 2, 2020

@ICC have a look at another one of our talented flock — Zubin Surkari (@ZubinSurkari) April 2, 2020

That is outstanding — Graeme McLaren (@biggbo100) April 2, 2020

Matthew Cross made his One-day International (ODI) debut for Scotland in 2014 against Canada. He has played 52 ODIs, scoring 1,136 runs at an average of 24.17 with two centuries and five fifties to his name.

He has taken 71 catches and has four stumpings to his name in the 50-over format.

The right-handed bat has also played 43 Twenty20 Internationals for Scotland, having made his debut in July, 2013 against Kenya.

He has scored a total of 755 runs in the shortest format at a strike-rate of 127.31 and boasts of a high score of 66 not out. He has 22 catches and 11 stumpings to his name.

As per reports in the British media, the Scotsman is a multi-talented sportsperson, having represented Aberdeen Football Club at U15s level.