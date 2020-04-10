With cricket and other sports around the world halted by the coronavirus pandemic , many sporting stars, current and former, have been sharing some fun videos with their fans on their social media pages. Elite cricketers have a relentless travel schedule and while the lockdown is tough for many, Ravichandran Ashwin seems to be letting off some steam courtesy some rather funny videos. The Indian off-spinner has been quite active on social media during this period of lockdown in India and has been on a somewhat commenting-spree on memes and videos that are being shared on Twitter.

Finding another gem from the horde of videos doing the rounds on Twitter, Ashwin had a fun fielding drill for fans -- that is only if they have the superhuman reflexes of the one and only Rajinikanth.

If one can find the inner Rajinikanth in them, then please do try this at home, but as Ashwin advised "not with explosives, strictly soft balls".

Online coaching alert:

some fielding drills. Please try it at home but not with explosives, strictly soft balls. by our Thalaivar #lockdownlessons lmao https://t.co/b57gSMnDYh — lets stay indoors India (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Ashwin, like all other cricketers in India and other parts of the world, has been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in all international cricket series and tournaments being either postponed or cancelled.

The cricket calendar has been hit hard by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, including the lucrative and star-studded Indian Premier League, which was due to begin on March 29.

The IPL 2020 had to be postponed from March 29 until April 15 because of the pandemic, although the expectation is the tournament will be either delayed again or even cancelled should the lockdown in India be extended.