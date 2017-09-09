Watch: Rashid Khan Gets Furious After Batsman Attempts Reverse Sweep

Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Rashid was bowling to Trinbago's batsman Colin Munro.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was named as the 'million dollar baby' after the leg-spinner was picked for a whopping Rs 4 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the IPL 2017 auction. Known for his calm and composed demeanour, the 18-year-old had a very successful stint with SRH in the IPL. But, the Caribbean Premier League match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders saw a different Rashid altogether.

Munro attempted a reverse sweep off Rashid and got a single.

But, it didn't go down well with the leg-spinner.

Rashid walked down the pitch, glared and said something to the batsman. Munro, on the other hand, looked cool and didn't react to the sledging.

Earlier in the tournament, Rashid made headlines by claiming the first ever hat-trick in the CPL.

He achieved the feat during the match against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Rashid dismissed Andre McCarthy (14), Jonathan Foo (0) and Rovman Powell (0) to bag the maiden hat-trick.

Rashid became the first cricketer, alongside Mohammad Nabi, from Afghanistan to be picked in the IPL auction. Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and the quicker ones, the 18-year-old claimed 17 wickets in 14 matches in his maiden IPL appearance.