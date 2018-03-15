 
Watch: Pooja Vastrakar's Six Leaves The Numbers Crumbling Off The Scoreboard

Updated: 15 March 2018 21:19 IST

Pooja Vastrakar produced a rather enjoyable moment for the audience and her team.

BCCI Women uploaded a video of the incident. © Twitter

The Indian women's team lost the second match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series that is a part of the ICC women's ODI Championship against Australia by 60 runs on Thursday at Vadodara. Though India lost the series, bowler Pooja Vastrakar produced a rather enjoyable moment for the audience and her team. The incident, which occurred in the 40th over of the match, saw Pooja dispatch Jess Jonassen for a huge maximum over mid-wicket. The ball cleared the ropes with ease and crashed into the scoreboard. The force of the ball caused the number to fall off the board.

The incident was tweeted by the official handle of BCCI Women. "Pooja Vastrakar's six leaves scoreboard in tatters. She smashed a Jess Jonassen delivery in the 2nd ODI at Baroda so hard that it landed on the manual scoreboard leaving it in a big mess", BCCI Women had captioned the video.

Though the 18-year-old bowler could not be effective with the ball, she did score 30 off 33 balls to help India edge closer to victory but the Australian bowlers had other plans in their mind.

In the first ODI, India were outclassed by the visitors as Nicole Bolton hit an unbeaten hundred to help the visitors overhaul the total of 200 comfortably set by India.

With the series already lost, the Indian team will be playing for pride in the third match on March 18.

After this tournament, India will face Australia and England in upcoming T20 tri-series which will be played in Mumbai from March 22-31.

Topics : India Women Australia Women Cricket
Highlights
  • Pooja Vatsrakar produced a rather enjoyable moment for the team
  • Pooja Vastrakar slammed Jess Jonassen for a six
  • India lost the second ODI by 60 runs
