Watch: Pakistan Players Rahat Ali, Imad Wasim Involved In Heated Exchange During PSL Match

Match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a heated exchange between two Pakistan players. Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and Quetta Gladiators pacer Rahat Ali, both who have represented Pakistan at the international level, had a go at each other. The incident occurred in the 16th over of Karachi's innings after Imad Wasim was dismissed by Rahat Ali. The left-hander lost his cool after Rahat Ali's send-off gesture. Imad Wasim continued to express his displeasure over the incident as we walked off the field.