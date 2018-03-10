Watch: Pakistan Players Rahat Ali, Imad Wasim Involved In Heated Exchange During PSL Match
Match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a heated exchange between two Pakistan players. Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and Quetta Gladiators pacer Rahat Ali, both who have represented Pakistan at the international level, had a go at each other. The incident occurred in the 16th over of Karachi's innings after Imad Wasim was dismissed by Rahat Ali. The left-hander lost his cool after Rahat Ali's send-off gesture. Imad Wasim continued to express his displeasure over the incident as we walked off the field.
Rahat Ali's version of "on your bike" #PSL2018 #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/kIWmdX9df5— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 8, 2018
Batting first, Quetta posted 180/4 thanks to Shane Watson (90) and Kevin Pietersen's (52) half centuries. In reply, Karachi failed to put up a fight as they were restricted to 113/8 in their 20 overs. Imad Wasim top scored for his side with a 35-run knock. Anwar Ali and Rahat Ali picked up two wickets each to hand Quetta a comprehensive win. Watson was named Player of the Match.
The win helped Quetta accumulate 8 points in 7 matches, while the Karachi Kings have 7 points in 6 games so far.