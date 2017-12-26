 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni's Masterclass For Sri Lanka Players After Series Loss

Updated: 26 December 2017 18:37 IST

MS Dhoni has always been distinct in his approach to cricket and the Sri Lankans were keen to get some invaluable tips from the master.

Watch: MS Dhoni's Masterclass For Sri Lanka Players After Series Loss
MS Dhoni was seen chatting with Sri Lanka players after 3rd T20I. © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best students of the game. Despite his unorthodox approach to cricket, his game awareness and street-smart ways have helped Dhoni stand apart right through his career. Apart from his batting and wicket-keeping skills, the former India captain brings experience and insights to table of the current Indian team. In a video that's now viral, Dhoni was seen imparting some of his cricket knowledge to Sri Lanka players after India's win in the 3rd T20I in Mumbai on Sunday. As the visitors' captain Thisara Perera was being interviewed by Sanjay Manjrekar, his players Upul Tharanga, Akila Dhananjaya and Sadeera Samarawickrama were seen listening intently as Dhoni dished out some batting tips.

 

A post shared by Sumit (@7sumit7) on

After captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri's backing, chief selector MSK Prasad too threw his weight around Dhoni, virtually confirming his ticket for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Prasad was effusive in his praise on Sunday.

"We are grooming some wicketkeepers during India A tours. But more or less, we have fixed up (our) minds till the World Cup (on continuing with Dhoni) and after that at later stages we will start grooming some of those (wicket-keepers).

"I think MS Dhoni still remains the No 1 wicket-keeper in the world and day in and day out we have been saying this. In the current T20 series (against Sri Lanka), the stumpings he has effected and caught-behind he has taken are phenomenal.

"There is no comparison and I don't see any wicket-keeper, who can even come closer to him in world cricket, leave alone Indian cricket," Prasad's statement more or less sealed the fate of all young keepers till the 2019 World Cup.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni was seen talking to Lanka players after the match
  • India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series
  • Dhoni was applauded by Ravi Shastri after the series
Related Articles
On MS Dhoni's Place In Team, Rohit Sharma's Response To Critics
On MS Dhoni's Place In Team, Rohit Sharma's Response To Critics
Year-Ender 2017, Indian Sports: Kidambi Srikanth Leads A Pack Of Achievers
Year-Ender 2017, Indian Sports: Kidambi Srikanth Leads A Pack Of Achievers
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Wants To Try His Hand At Cricket
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Wants To Try His Hand At Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.