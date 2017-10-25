Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Sings Malayalam Song, Wins Hearts

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva certainly is following in her father's footsteps when it comes to making a mark on various social media platforms. An Instagram video uploaded shows Ziva singing a Malayalam song. Shortly after the video was uploaded, users flooded the profile with comments praising her efforts while many wondered who taught her to sing in Malayalam. According to a report in Mathrubhumi English, Ziva sang 'Ambalappuzhe unnikannanodu nee..', a popular Malayalam song.

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

This is not the first time that Ziva has been on social media seen dabbling with music. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, in a video uploaded by her mother Sakshi Dhoni, Ziva can be seen trying to play the piano.

@zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

In the second edition of Celebrity Clasico football match, which was recently held between Virat Kohli's All Hearts FC and Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars FC, Ziva was spotted offering her father water on the ground after the match. The Kohli-led All Hearts FC won the match 7-3 as Dhoni scored a brilliant brace.

Game time for Ziva and Mahi she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/ToHQj6cOm0 — Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) October 15, 2017

Another video, posted by Dhoni himself, shows Ziva and father 'attacking besan ka laddoo.' Since the video was posted on October 15, it collected over 5.6 lakh views and more than 2.7 lakh 'likes'.

Attack on besan ka laddoo A post shared by @mahi7781 on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

As various videos are doing rounds on social media platforms with thousands of views and comments, Ziva has already become social media's darling.