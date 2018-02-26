 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Kevin Pietersen Adopts Baby Leopard In India, Earns Plaudits On Social Media

Updated: 26 February 2018 16:58 IST

Kevin Pietersen is a leading activist of wildlife conservation.

Watch: Kevin Pietersen Adopts Baby Leopard In India, Earns Plaudits On Social Media
England cricketer Kevin Pietersen adopted a baby leopard in India © Instagram

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been championing the cause of wildlife conservation for quite some time now. He has been supporting such social causes and now his love for wildlife has reached India. He came down to India on Monday to check on an orphaned baby leopard he had adopted in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, last week. Taking to Instagram, Pietersen uploaded an adorable video of him feeding the leopard cub from a bottle.

"HAPPINESS IN THIS! How beautiful is this baby Leopard????", he had captioned the video.

HAPPINESS IN THIS! How beautiful is this baby Leopard????

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on

In the last week of February, he had adopted the baby leopard and updated the same on his Instagram account.

"I've adopted this little orphaned Leopard in Raipur, India. The opportunity came up a couple weeks ago & when I saw 40 leopards were killed in Jan in India & 1/3 by poachers, I decided to try and help. I'm visiting India next week to meet him! Guess what I've called him?", he had captioned with the video.

Fans and wildlife conservationists praised the cricketer for the noble cause.

Interestingly, this is not the first post from him on social media in relation to wildlife conservation. He has been involved with SORAI (Save Our Rhinos Africa/India) and has been posting updates to save the animals in both regions. Pietersen had also expressed happiness after ivory trading was declared illegal in China.

Topics : Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen had adopted an orphaned baby leopard
  • He was in Raipur, Chhattisgarh to check on the leopard
  • He had adopted the baby leopard last week
Related Articles
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen's Bold Prediction Over Future Of Test Cricket
IPL Player Auction 2018: Previous Big England Flops
IPL Player Auction 2018: Previous Big England Flops
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit
The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Joe Root With Hilarious Pic, Twitter Slams Post
The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Joe Root With Hilarious Pic, Twitter Slams Post
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World's Best By These Two English Greats
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.