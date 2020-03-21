Cricket and the world of sports has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 11,000 lives around the world. Staying indoors and self-isolation is the need of the hour. Indian cricketers have also been grounded and are doing all they can to beat the boredom whilst at home. On Friday, KL Rahul showed a glimpse as to how he was keeping himself busy while on self-isolation, and on Saturday, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of "in-house magician" Shreyas Iyer wowing fans with a card trick.

"Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ!" the BCCI captioned the video.

Cricket, like other sports, has been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus with no international bilateral series taking place currently while domestic leagues such as the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League (semi-finals and final remaining) have also been pushed back.

The start of the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15th from March 29 as a "precautionary measure" against the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI had said in a statement on March 13.

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice.

The BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country.

Friday witnessed the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in India and by Saturday the number of confirmed cases in the country had crossed the 250-mark. Four deaths have been reported so far in the country due to the coronavirus.