 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: "In-House Magician" Shreyas Iyer Wows Fans With Impressive Card Trick

Updated: 21 March 2020 11:54 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

The official Twitter handle of the BCCI posted a video of "in-house magician" Shreyas Iyer wowing fans with a card trick.

Watch: "In-House Magician" Shreyas Iyer Wows Fans With Impressive Card Trick
Shreyas Iyer brought out the magician in him, pulling off a spectacular card trick. © Twitter

Cricket and the world of sports has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 11,000 lives around the world. Staying indoors and self-isolation is the need of the hour. Indian cricketers have also been grounded and are doing all they can to beat the boredom whilst at home. On Friday, KL Rahul showed a glimpse as to how he was keeping himself busy while on self-isolation, and on Saturday, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of "in-house magician" Shreyas Iyer wowing fans with a card trick.

"Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ!" the BCCI captioned the video.

Cricket, like other sports, has been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus with no international bilateral series taking place currently while domestic leagues such as the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League (semi-finals and final remaining) have also been pushed back.

The start of the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15th from March 29 as a "precautionary measure" against the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI had said in a statement on March 13.

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice.

The BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country.

Friday witnessed the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in India and by Saturday the number of confirmed cases in the country had crossed the 250-mark. Four deaths have been reported so far in the country due to the coronavirus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shreyas Iyer wows fans with a magic trick
  • The BCCI had posted a video of Shreyas Iyer pulling off a card trick
  • Cricket, like other sports, is at a standstill due to the coronavirus
Related Articles
Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandyas Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandya's Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
Watch: Shreyas Iyer Shows Off His Football Skills With Keepy Uppies
Watch: Shreyas Iyer Shows Off His Football Skills With Keepy Uppies
NZ vs IND: BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohlis Picture, Shreyas Iyer Wipes Out The Challenge
NZ vs IND: BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli's Picture, Shreyas Iyer Wipes Out The Challenge
"Dont Be Jealous": Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Troll One Another On Instagram
"Don't Be Jealous": Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Troll One Another On Instagram
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.