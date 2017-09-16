 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Watch: Imran Tahir Gives Bowling Lessons To Pakistan Spinner Shadab Khan

Updated: 16 September 2017 11:00 IST

South African ace Imran Tahir was seen giving bowling lessons to Pakistan leggie Shadab Khan after the final T20I.

Watch: Imran Tahir Gives Bowling Lessons To Pakistan Spinner Shadab Khan
Imran Tahir was part of the World XI squad that played three T20s against Pakistan. © AFP

The spirit of cricket came to the fore when a World XI side reignited international cricket in Pakistan by visiting the country to play a three-match Twenty20 series. Most of the world stars made it clear that the tour of Pakistan was not just about playing a series but way bigger than that. The curtains drew on the tournament on Friday evening as Pakistan beat World XI to clinch the series 2-1. But it seems the bonhomie between the two set of players has only strengthened and that was seen when South African ace Imran Tahir was seen giving bowling lessons to Pakistan leggie Shadab Khan.

Post the final T20I in Lahore, Tahir was seen giving intructions to Shadab on how to bowl a particular delivery and the Pakistani spinner was all ears.

Sami Ul Hasan, ICC's Head of Media and Communications, posted a video on Twitter with a caption: "Imran Tahir sharing knowledge and experience with Shadab Khan."

Twitter applauded Tahir's gesture and praised him for being the perfect role model.

Pakistan beat World XI by a thumping 33 runs in the final Twenty20 today to clinch a three-match series which marked the return of international cricket to the country on Friday. Set a target of 184 to win, the World XI only managed 150-8 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to concede the series to the home team by 2-1.

The hosting of the short series is a major step towards convincing international teams to begin touring Pakistan again, with Sri Lanka already due to play a Twenty20 match in Lahore on October 29.

Foreign teams have refused to tour Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Topics : South Africa Pakistan Mohammad Imran Tahir Shadab Khan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Imran Tahir gives bowling lessons to Shadab Khan
  • Imran Tahir was part of the World XI side
  • Pakistan beat World XI in final T20 to clinch the series 2-1
Related Articles
World XI Arrives In Lahore For Twenty20 Series Amid Unprecedented Security
World XI Arrives In Lahore For Twenty20 Series Amid Unprecedented Security
Imran Tahir 'Humiliated And Expelled' By Pakistan High Commission
Imran Tahir 'Humiliated And Expelled' By Pakistan High Commission
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir Lead South Africa To Victory Over Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir Lead South Africa To Victory Over Sri Lanka
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.