India pacer Ishant Sharma is maintaining his fitness ahead of a crucial few months for the Indian team. The lanky pacer shared a video of him sweating it out in what looked like a hotel room with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals saying the bowler was in quarantine. Ishant himself didn't confirm whether he was in quarantine, only saying: "The body achieves what the mind believes. Ishant and rest of the Indian Test squad is set to embark on a long tour of the United Kingdom where they will first face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) followed by a five-match Test series against England.

Ishant Sharma shared the video of his workout on his Instagram handle, which was then later posted by the Delhi Capitals.

"Making full use of the quarantine time," Delhi Capitals captioned the video.

During England's tour of India, before IPL 2021, Ishant Sharma became only the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to complete a century of Test matches.

He is only the 11th player from India to make 100 appearances in Test cricket. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Tests played with 200 matches to his name.

Promoted

During the England series, Ishant, who had made a comeback after missing the Australian tour due to an injury, also became the third Indian pacer to take 300 or more wickets in Tests. Ishant joined Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev in the elite list.

Ishant played just three games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 before the tournament had to be postponed due to several COVID-19 cases among players and staff across the franchises.