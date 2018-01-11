Watch: How India U-19 Team Celebrated Rahul Dravid's Birthday

Former India captain Rahul Dravid turned 45 today, with his U-19 pupils bringing in his birthday in some style. Dravid, currently in New Zealand with the U-19 team for the World Cup, had cake smeared all over his face by captain Prithvi Shaw and the boys. Dravid, an epitome of class and poise, was the mainstay of the Indian batting for a very long time. Together with Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid was part of a quartet of players who possibly constituted the best middle-order in the business during their time. But irrespective of what he did on the field, Dravid was admired equally for being a gentleman off it. Several Indian cricketers, past and present, took to Twitter to wish 'The Wall'.