Watch: Fan Invades Pitch, Tries To Kiss Rohit Sharma During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Updated: 15 October 2018 19:04 IST

This happened during a quarterfinal game of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy between Mumbai and Bihar.

Mumbai won the quarterfinal by a nine-wicket margin © Screengrab/Twitter

A fan recently broke through the security cordon to click a selfie with India captain Virat Kohli during the second Test versus the West Indies in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma, who was India's stand-in captain during the recently concluded Asia Cup in Kohli's absence, also couldn't escape the overwhelming love of his die-hard fans. During the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy game between Mumbai and Bihar, which Mumbai won by nine wickets, a fan jumped onto the field and ran to the pitch to plant a kiss on Rohit Sharma's cheeks. A video of this was shared by a Twitter user and is on the verge of breaking the Internet. Going by what meets the eye, the helmet dutifully protected Sharma from this unforeseeable bouncer.

Mumbai have now made the semi-finals of the List A tournament, and are now gearing up to face Jharkhand on October 17. The second semi-final will be played between Delhi and Hyderabad.

For Delhi, Gautam Gambhir looks in prime form after scoring a century to beat Haryana in the quarter-finals.

Sharma, the vice-captain of the Indian squad, is expected to join Team India for the first ODI against West Indies on October 21. After playing a five-match ODI series, the Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with the Windies in a three-match T20I series, which starts November 4.

Comments
Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • The video, shot by a Twitter user, is breaking the Internet
  • Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy game by nine wickets
  • Mumbai meet Jharkhand in the semi-finals on October 17
