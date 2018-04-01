 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Dean Elgar's Gravity-Defying Catch To Dismiss Tim Paine That Sent Twitter In Hysterics

Updated: 01 April 2018 18:40 IST

In the commentary box, Graeme Smith almost fell off his chair with amazement. Needless to say, Twitter was in hysterics.

Watch: Dean Elgar
Dean Elgar catch saw the Australians dismissed for 288in response to South Africa's 488. © AFP

In cricket, there are good catches and then there are great ones, but Dean Elgar's superhuman effort to dismiss Tim Paine and end Australia's first innings on day three of the fourth and final Test was mind-blowing. The Australian skipper, who was batting on 62, skied a chance off Kagiso Rabada, which went sailing over Elgar's head at mid-off. But the opening batsman refused to give up. He turned around and while running backwards managed to pull off a full-length dive, getting hold of a truly extraordinary catch.

In a series dominated by scandal and drama, it’s good to watch that there are still moments of genuine cricket that can leave you on the edge of your seat.

In the commentary box, Graeme Smith almost fell off his chair with amazement. Needless to say, Twitter was in hysterics.

The catch, Elgar's fifth in Test cricket, saw the Australians dismissed for 288 in response to South Africa's 488 at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

South Africa did not enforce the follow-on.

A side strain suffered by fast bowler Morne Morkel before lunch probably contributed to South Africa's decision to bat again.

Morkel left the field after bowling two balls of his 13th over during the morning. He returned to the field after lunch, however.

Australian captain Tim Paine, who batted with a hairline fracture of the right thumb, was the last man out for 62, caught by a diving Dean Elgar in the deep off Kagiso Rabada.

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Aiden Markram Tim Paine Dean Elgar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • South Africa did not enforce the follow-on.
  • Graeme Smith almost fell off his chair with amazement
  • Australians were dismissed for 288 in response to South Africa's 488
Related Articles
Ton-Up Dean Elgar Enters Record Books As South Africa Stumble vs Australia
Ton-Up Dean Elgar Enters Record Books As South Africa Stumble vs Australia
3rd Test, Day 1: Pat Cummins Blitz Transforms Game Despite Dean Elgar Heroics
3rd Test, Day 1: Pat Cummins Blitz Transforms Game Despite Dean Elgar Heroics
India vs South Africa: Wanderers Stadium Pitch, Where India Won 3rd Test, Rated As Poor By ICC
India vs South Africa: Wanderers Stadium Pitch, Where India Won 3rd Test, Rated As Poor By ICC
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Says The Third Test Should Have Been Called Off
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Says The Third Test Should Have Been Called Off
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test:
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: 'Dangerous' Pitch Stops Play As SA Need 224 More Runs To Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.