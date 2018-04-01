Watch: Dean Elgar's Gravity-Defying Catch To Dismiss Tim Paine That Sent Twitter In Hysterics

In cricket, there are good catches and then there are great ones, but Dean Elgar's superhuman effort to dismiss Tim Paine and end Australia's first innings on day three of the fourth and final Test was mind-blowing. The Australian skipper, who was batting on 62, skied a chance off Kagiso Rabada, which went sailing over Elgar's head at mid-off. But the opening batsman refused to give up. He turned around and while running backwards managed to pull off a full-length dive, getting hold of a truly extraordinary catch.