 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Brisbane Heat Batsman Given Out In First Ever Obstructing The Field Decision In Big Bash League

Updated: 10 January 2018 18:26 IST

Alex Ross of Brisbane Heat was given out for obstructing the field in the first-ever such instance in the Big Bash League.

Watch: Brisbane Heat Batsman Given Out In First Ever Obstructing The Field Decision In Big Bash League
Alex Ross was given out in controversial circumstances in Big Bash League on Wednesday. © Twitter

Alex Ross, playing for Brisbane Heat, was given out for obstructing the field in controversial circumstances on Wednesday. Tymal Mills had bowled short of a length and Ross smashed it to the cow corner. The ball was not timed as well and Ross sprinted back for the second run, only to find himself on the way of the throw that went on to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. The decision was referred to the third umpire and Ross was sent packing for obstructing the field for the first time in the history of Big Bash League. The decision left a lot of people stunned as former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist went on to say, "I'm stunned. I cannot believe that. I don't reckon he was obstructing the field at all."

Ross made 27 off 19 balls as his side succumbed to a 3-run defeat against Hobart Hurricanes. Opting to bat first, Hurricanes rode on D'Arcy Short's 122 off 69 balls to reach 179.

Chasing the target, Heat got off to a great start as Brendon McCullum looked in his elements but they lost momentum in the middle of the innings by losing wickets at regular intervals that saw them falling short of the target.

For the Hurricanes, Cameron Boyce was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 2 for 23 as Jofra Archer, Daniel Christian and Short picked up a wicket each. Short was also adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant century that helped his team post a challenging total.

Topics : Brisbane Heat Hobart Hurricanes Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alex Ross was given out obstructing the field
  • Alex Ross plays for Brisbane Heat
  • Alex Ross scored 27 off 19 balls
Related Articles
Shane Bond Joins Daniel Vettori as Brisbane Heat Coaching Staff
Shane Bond Joins Daniel Vettori as Brisbane Heat Coaching Staff
Twenty20 Has Helped Spinners to Evolve, Says Daniel Vettori
Twenty20 Has Helped Spinners to Evolve, Says Daniel Vettori
Daniel Vettori Named Coach of Big Bash League Team Brisbane Heat
Daniel Vettori Named Coach of Big Bash League Team Brisbane Heat
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.