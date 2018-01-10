Watch: Brisbane Heat Batsman Given Out In First Ever Obstructing The Field Decision In Big Bash League

Alex Ross, playing for Brisbane Heat, was given out for obstructing the field in controversial circumstances on Wednesday. Tymal Mills had bowled short of a length and Ross smashed it to the cow corner. The ball was not timed as well and Ross sprinted back for the second run, only to find himself on the way of the throw that went on to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. The decision was referred to the third umpire and Ross was sent packing for obstructing the field for the first time in the history of Big Bash League. The decision left a lot of people stunned as former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist went on to say, "I'm stunned. I cannot believe that. I don't reckon he was obstructing the field at all."
The first obstructing the field in BBL history #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/uG1o1AlbWp— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2018
Here's what Brendon McCullum and George Bailey had to say about THAT decision: https://t.co/5EUpMkVubA pic.twitter.com/mrZ0zUZu0Y— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 10, 2018
Ross made 27 off 19 balls as his side succumbed to a 3-run defeat against Hobart Hurricanes. Opting to bat first, Hurricanes rode on D'Arcy Short's 122 off 69 balls to reach 179.
Chasing the target, Heat got off to a great start as Brendon McCullum looked in his elements but they lost momentum in the middle of the innings by losing wickets at regular intervals that saw them falling short of the target.
For the Hurricanes, Cameron Boyce was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 2 for 23 as Jofra Archer, Daniel Christian and Short picked up a wicket each. Short was also adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant century that helped his team post a challenging total.