Watch: Brisbane Heat Batsman Given Out In First Ever Obstructing The Field Decision In Big Bash League

Alex Ross, playing for Brisbane Heat, was given out for obstructing the field in controversial circumstances on Wednesday. Tymal Mills had bowled short of a length and Ross smashed it to the cow corner. The ball was not timed as well and Ross sprinted back for the second run, only to find himself on the way of the throw that went on to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. The decision was referred to the third umpire and Ross was sent packing for obstructing the field for the first time in the history of Big Bash League. The decision left a lot of people stunned as former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist went on to say, "I'm stunned. I cannot believe that. I don't reckon he was obstructing the field at all."