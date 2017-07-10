Watch: Hit On Head By Powerful Straight Drive, Bowler Sustains Horrific Injury

Fletcher was kept at hospital overnight as a precautionary measure.

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher suffered a freak injury after being struck on the head by Birmingham batsman Sam Hain's powerful straight drive during T20 Blast at Edgbaston on Saturday. The 28-year-old pacer crashed to the ground and was helped off the field with a towel covering his head. Fletcher was then rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city. The incident left players from both team in complete shock, with Samit Patel breaking down as Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores addressed the players. Play was resumed after a 30-minute break.

England international Jake Ball tweeted a photo of his teammate in an ambulance taking oxygen.

Horrible injury to @fletcherluke but looks like he's doing well off to hospital #legend pic.twitter.com/dXsdYsGSqW — Jake Ball (@JakeBall) July 8, 2017

Fletcher was kept at hospital overnight as a precautionary measure and was released on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he thanked everyone for messages of support.

Thanks for the messages. Shame about the result. Congrats to the bears!! Time for a few paracetamol ?? — FLETCH19 (@fletcherluke) July 8, 2017

Thanks again for all the kind messages!! Hope the ball is recovering aswell as me ???????? — FLETCH19 (@fletcherluke) July 9, 2017

Fletcher's side, however, was beaten in the North Group match by six wickets after Birmingham reached their victory target of 159 off the final ball.