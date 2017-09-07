 
Watch: Bangladesh Player Turns Umpire In Unique Send-Off Vs Australia

Updated: 07 September 2017 17:27 IST

As Llong reversed his decision and game Cummins out, Hossain, standing next him, decided to imitate the umpire's actions. Hossain faced criticism for his antics from some quarters, but the International Cricket Council is not expected to sanction him.

Watch: Bangladesh Player Turns Umpire In Unique Send-Off Vs Australia
Nasir Hossain faced criticism for his antics from some quarters. © Instagram

Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain's histrionics on Wednesday, Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia yet again put the focus on what is acceptable and what is not when it comes to players' behaviour on the pitch. Hossain opted for a rather unique send-off, as umpire Nigel Llong raised his finger to signal the end of Pat Cummins' stay at the crease. Bangladesh's LBW appeal off Mehedi Hasan's bowling was turned down by the umpire. The decision was reviewed by the hosts and the TV umpire ruled in favour of the bowling side. As Llong reversed his decision and gave Cummins out, Hossain, standing next him, decided to imitate the umpire's actions. Hossain faced criticism for his antics from some quarters, but the International Cricket Council is not expected to sanction him.

The Aussies, however, had the last laugh as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second and final Test in Chittagong to level the series 1-1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Chasing 86 for victory on a deteriorating Day 4 pitch, the visitors lost their top three batsmen before Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell steered the team home in the final session.

It was Nathan Lyon who set up the win after claiming a match haul of 13 wickets. His 6-60 helped dismiss Bangladesh for 157 in their second innings.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Bangladesh Australia Cricket Patrick James Cummins
