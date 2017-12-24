Watch: Babar Azam Concedes 6 Sixes In An Over, Then Hits 26-Ball Century

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's foundation's charity match witnessed some power hitting as Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik put on quite a show with the bat. Malik smoked six sixes in an over off Azam's bowling to help SAF Red score 210 runs in 10 overs. Azam got his revenge during the run chase, as he powered SAF Green's reply with a 26-ball hundred. The right-hander clobbered eleven sixes and seven boundaries, scoring at a strike rate of 384.62. Fittingly, Afridi hit the winning runs for SAF green with a boundary.

Malik's six 6s

Shoaib Malik smashes 6 sixes in an over off the bowling of Babar Azam in the Shahid Afridi Foundation charity match in Faisalabad #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lV1b4s4cfY — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 24, 2017

Azam's knock

Babar Azam's excellent 100 off 26 balls at the Shahid Afridi Foundation match in Faisalabad #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dsKLLuyDE4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 24, 2017

Last year, Pakistan's coach Mickey Arthur compared Azam to Virat Kohli, saying the 23-year-old reminds him of the India skipper at the same age.

However, in an interview to ESPNCricinfo, Azam said he shouldn't be compared to such a "big player" and claimed that Kohli is "the No.1 batsman in the world".

"He compared me with a very big player. I think it shouldn't be done. But that is the coach's thinking. Maybe the stats at the start of our careers are similar, but he is the No.1 batsman in the world. I want to perform at a high level for Pakistan too," said Azam.

Azam scored 46 runs off 52 balls in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title triumph over India in June earlier this year.