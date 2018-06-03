Watch: After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Urges Fans To Support Indian Football

A day after India captain Virat Kohli urged fans to come out and support Indian football, legend Sachin Tendulkar echoed the same sentiments. Tendulkar posted a heartfelt 45-second video on his official Twitter account requesting the Indian fans to come out in numbers to support their athletes. "C'mon India... Let's fill in the stadiums and support our teams wherever and whenever they are playing. @chetrisunil11 @IndianFootball", Tendulkar captioned on Twitter. In his post, Tendulkar highlighted the importance of the nation standing behind their team. "It is really important that all of us stand behind them. Our athletes go through rigorous training sessions to bring laurels to our nation. The dream is to represent the nation and it is India", he said.

C'mon India... Let's fill in the stadiums and support our teams wherever and whenever they are playing. @chetrisunil11 @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/xoHsTXEkYp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 3, 2018

He also requested everyone to stand behind their athletes who represent the country. "Guys we must stand behind our athletes to support them because getting support from all the well-wishers, it is the best tonic an athlete can have. Let's stand behind our team and support them. Come on team India, this is our time to show our support to all our athletes. And we wish all the athletes very best", Tendulkar added.

Earlier, Kohli had asked fans to look at India football skipper Sunil Chhetri's post and make an effort to support football in the country. Chhetri, also in a video message, pleaded to fans across the country to back the Indian football team and to go watch matches in the stadium. Chhetri pleaded with football fans in the country that passionately follow European clubs to "abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play."

Please take notice of my good friend and Indian football skipper @chetrisunil11's post and please make an effort. pic.twitter.com/DpvW6yDq1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 2, 2018

Chhetri's comments came a day after he scored a hat-trick that helped India outclass Chinese Taipei 5-0 in Mumbai in the Intercontinental Cup. However, reports in the Indian media suggested a disastrous turnout for the match with the official figures saying that just 2,569 fans were present at the stadium to watch India's win.

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

India take on Kenya in their second match on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena.