Former India opener Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan have been engaged in Twitter feud ever since India came back from behind to win the Test series in Australia 2-1 earlier this year. Vaughan had made a prediction that Australia would win the series 4-0, and Jaffer was among the first to rub it in when India proved critics wrong and beat the hosts. With England visiting India for a series right after, the banter between the two only intensified further.

Vaughan in a video interview was asked about one former or current cricketer that he would like to block on social media and he replied with Jaffer's name.

Not one to back down, Jaffer had a comeback ready.

"Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me," Jaffer wrote on Twitter responding to the video and shared a picture of India celebrating winning the Test series in England in 2007.

Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me https://t.co/eDKct3Uc8a pic.twitter.com/Dtk5XOXt64 - Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

That remains India's only Test series triumph in England. Jaffer was part of the Indian team - even scoring a half-century in the only match India won - while Vaughan was captaining the hosts.

Fans loved Jaffer's comeback.

Promoted

"Wasim bhai this is awesome, you rock everywhere: From your cricketing days to now coaching on field and off the field both," wrote one user.

Others responded with memes.

Wasim bhai this is awesome, you rock everywhere: From your cricketing days to now coaching on field and off the field both - Saket Rajput (@saketrajput) May 27, 2021

Michael Vaughan right now pic.twitter.com/sXz0pPbQsP - Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) May 27, 2021

Jaffer has gained a fan-following for his witty social media game, with the former India opener coming up with memes for almost every cricketing occasion.