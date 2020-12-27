After the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men's T20I Team of the Decade, many fans and experts were surprised at the lack of bowling options, with only three frontline bowlers finding a place in the team. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who has become famous for his witty tweets, took a dig at the selection but in a subtle manner -- using a meme featuring MS Dhoni. Tweaking Dhoni's famous answer during IPL 2020, Jaffer questioned the inclusion of only three specialist bowlers in the team. "Only 3 frontline bowlers?! "Hey MS, who picked this team?" #ICCAwards2020 #Dhoni," Jaffer tweeted, along with sharing the meme. Replying to his IPL retirement speculations, Dhoni had cleared the air saying "definitely not", while Jaffer tweaked his answer in his meme that read "definitely bot".

The ICC on Sunday announced the men's and women's teams of the decade across formats. Former India skipper MS Dhoni was included in both ODI and T20I sides as a wicket-keeper and was also given the captaincy of both the teams.

While the T20I team with Dhoni as its leader comprised several power-hitters like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard among others, it lacked severely in the bowling department with just Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan only specialist bowlers in the side.

Promoted

Like Jaffer, former India opener Aakash Chopra was also amazed at the inclusion of "only three proper bowlers" in the team. Replying to ICC's tweet, he wrote: "Only three proper bowlers??? Seriously??".

Only three proper bowlers??? Seriously?? https://t.co/yel0MzNoT3 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2020

In fact, going one step ahead he even said that Dhoni will refuse to lead a side with only three specialist bowlers in it.

Dhoni will refuse to lead a team with only 3 proper bowlers. https://t.co/vbNpgIY63s — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2020

"Dhoni will refuse to lead a team with only 3 proper bowlers," Aakash Copra said, while replying to a fan's question on the micro-blogging site.

The ICC will announce the players of the decade across formats in a virtual ceremony on Monday.