Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer reached the 200,000-follower mark on microblogging site Twitter on Monday, and announced it in typical fashion. Jaffer, who has developed a reputation for his impeccable humour, has seen several of his posts go viral recently, and his post celebrating the 200k followers was another one that left his fans in splits. "Our Twitter family is now 200K strong! Thank you all," he wrote in his tweet. "This video contains a bunch of people I would like to thank!" he added, with a video that followed.

The video he shared is a speech by the rapper Snoop Dogg, where he is basically thanking himself for some accolade he received.

Take a look yourself:

Our Twitter family is now 200K strong! Thank you all

This video contains a bunch of people I would like to thank!

PS: I'm on insta too https://t.co/iwQg6XBcJQ pic.twitter.com/gqOQq3UGVl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 1, 2021

His followers naturally loved his post.

"Jalwa Hai Aapka Yaha," wrote one user.

"Give him a big round of applause, he is a legend..." wrote another.

Promoted

"But I want to thank you for making smile on million faces," one of his followers wrote.

"You were amazing throughout the IndvsAus series. Looking forward to the same in the IndvsEng series and many more in the future..!!!" one user chipped in.

Jalwa Hai Aapka Yaha — Imran Jaffer (@ImranJaffer7) February 1, 2021

You deserve many more ! Congratulations

Happy to follow you on twitter ! — Gauri (@Gauri2823) February 1, 2021

Give him a big round of applause, he is a legend...



On n off the field.... pic.twitter.com/YRVTzpG0jT — Mruthyunjay (@Mruthyu21) February 1, 2021

You were amazing throughout the IndvsAus series. Looking forward to the same in the IndvsEng series and many more in the future..!!! — Naveen Kumar (@knaveen17) February 1, 2021

Jaffer scored 1944 runs in his 31 Tests at an average of 34.10. He hit five centuries, including a brilliant 212 against the West Indies. He is currently the batting coach of Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab.