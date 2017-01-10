 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Wasim Akram in Trouble as Arrest Warrant Against Him

Updated: 10 January 2017 22:08 IST

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram was involved in a road rage case in 2016 which has led to his arrest warrant.

Wasim Akram in Trouble as Arrest Warrant Against Him
A bailable arrest warrant has been issued against former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram. © AFP

Karachi:

A sessions court in Karachi on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan's former captain Wasim Akram after he missed 31 hearings of a case he filed against a retired Major after a road accident last year.

Akram had filed a case against Major (retd) Aminur Rehman and associates last August after he was involved in a road accident with the retired army man.

The major had drawn out a revolver and fired an open shot after his vehicle collided with Akram's Mercedes while the former captain was returning home after conducting a fast bowlers camp at the National Stadium.

Sources said that the matter was amicably settled between the two parties on the intervention of influential people in a few days and that is why no one had attended the hearings of the case, which was initially registered at Bahadurabad police station at Akram's behest.

The sessions court has set the next date of hearing for January 17 and directed police to ensure Akram makes an appearance.

The fast bowling great is in Australia with his family for the Pakistan and Australia series.

Topics : Pakistan Wasim Akram Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wasim Akram 1st played international cricket in 1984
  • He helped Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup
  • He captained Pakistan for a long time
Related Articles
Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017
Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017
Former Pakistan Players Bat For Azhar Ali
Former Pakistan Players Bat For Azhar Ali
Wasim Akram Cautions Pakistan Ahead of Opening Test vs England
Wasim Akram Cautions Pakistan Ahead of Opening Test vs England
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.