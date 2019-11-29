Wasim Akram, former Pakistan fast bowler and captain, terrorised batsmen in different parts of the world during his playing days as they found it very difficult to score against him when he was on top of his game. After retiring from international cricket, Wasim Akram is currently enjoying his commentary stint in Australia. On Friday, Akram gifted his fellow commentator, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, a special cricket ball. Overwhelmed by Akram's gesture, Brett Lee took to Twitter to thank "the Sultan of Swing". Brett Lee , who was himself a brilliant fast bowler, posted a video and cheekily asked: "Was this your secret to so many wickets?".

"A very kind gesture from the Sultan Of Swing @wasimakramlive. Was this your secret to so many wickets?," Brett Lee tweeted.

The gift was actually a specially designed perfume in shape of a red cricket ball. The perfume was designed to honour Akram's achievement in game's longest format and it had Akram's Test wickets-tally inscribed around the seam in golden colour.

Akram, one of the most successful fast bowlers to have played the game, finished his international career with 414 Test wickets and 502 wickets in 50-overs cricket. Despite retiring more than 15 years ago, Akram's bowling techniques fascinate many even today.

Till date Akram is the most successful fast bowler to have played the 50-over cricket.

Brett Lee, who himself had an exceptional international career, claimed over 700 wickets across formats. He dismissed 310 batsmen in Tests and also claimed 380 scalps in ODIs. The 43-year-old fast bowler also managed 28 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Akram and Lee are part of commentary team for the ongoing two-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia. The hosts Australia have taken 1-0 lead by winning the series opener at The Gabba in Brisbane, while the second and the final Test is underway in Adelaide.