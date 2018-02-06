Wasim Akram Defies Age, Dismisses Shoaib Malik In Friendly Match

More than 14 years since he called time on his career, Pakistan great Wasim Akram showed the world that he still possesses the skills to trouble a current batsman. Fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing', the 51-year-old showcased his magical spell with the ball in Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans' exhibition match. During his spell, he bowled some swinging deliveries to present Pakistan cricketers Imran Nazir and Shoaib Malik. Although, Imran managed to survive the ferocious spell but Shoaib was caught behind just after scoring two runs.

Wasim Akram to Shoaib Malik today in Multan - first ball play and miss, 2nd ball out #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0JowCWusvF — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 4, 2018

Akram was playing a T-10 exhibition match leading Sultan XI, who were pitted against Malik's Toofan XI. The first delivery which Malik missed was swinging outside off and the batsman was lucky to not have nicked.

However, lady luck evaded Malik the second time and he edged the next ball, which was wider than the previous one, straight to the wicketkeeper.

Both players were seen smiling considering Akram managed to beat Malik years after his retirement.

Players from the Sultan XI gathered around to congratulate the bowling legend who was equally delighted with the wicket.