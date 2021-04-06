All-rounder on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to industrialist Anand Mahindra after he gifted SUVs to some of the Indian cricket teams new heroes from the Test series in Australia. Having lost in spectacular fashion in the first Test in Adelaide, followed by captain Virat Kohli's departure, India lost a major part of their squad to injuries as the series went on. However, new and young stars were born, as India clawed their way back to win the series 2-1. The final match at the Gabba saw India field a bowling attack where Mohammed Siraj, who debuted for country in Tests in the second match of the series, was the leader of the pack.

As India pulled off a remarkable win in Brisbane, which is considered Australia's fortress, Anand Mahindra promised to gift SUVs to six new stars.

Washington Sundar on Tuesday shared a photo with his new car and wrote "Filled with immense gratitude to Shri @anandmahindra for this wonderful gift & all the encouragement that you provide us youngsters."

Filled with immense gratitude to Shri @anandmahindra for this wonderful gift & all the encouragement that you provide us youngsters. I'm certain that your support will motivate many to take up a sport and bring more laurels to our country! Many thanks and best regards sir. pic.twitter.com/uCNv26Q8P7 - Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 6, 2021

"I'm certain that your support will motivate many to take up a sport and bring more laurels to our country! Many thanks and best regards sir," he added.

Washington Sundar had a dream debut at the Gabba. In Australia's first inning, Sundar came on to bowl with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne batting. His first three overs in Test cricket were maidens -- all bowled to Steve Smith. His first delivery of his fourth over saw Smith get caught at short midwicket, as he executed the leg trap perfectly.

He went on to dismiss Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon as he finished with three wickets.

He then went on to score his maiden half-century, as he and Shardul Thakur put on a rescue act for India.

Then, in the fourth innings, he played a crucial 53-run partnership with Rishabh Pant as India chased 329 to win the series decider.