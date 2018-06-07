 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Was Left Blank When I First Saw Sachin Tendulkar, Admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Updated: 07 June 2018 21:17 IST

Star India pacer recalled his first memories of witnessing Sachin Tendulkar

Was Left Blank When I First Saw Sachin Tendulkar, Admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled his first memories of Sachin Tendulkar. © Twitter

Star India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in the latest episode of Breakfast With Champions, recalled his first memories of witnessing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar up and close off the field and admitted he was left blank. "I came out of the room and there was a noise of someone locking the door when I turned back it was Sachin Tendulkar.... Then I went with him inside the lift, kept staring at him, was left blank, he wished me luck before the match," the 28-year-old told host Gaurav Kapur.

Later, in the same first-class match the 28-year-old dismissed Tendulkar for a duck, which became the maiden occasion when the batting great was dismissed for zero in domestic cricket.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer, who has scalped 63 wickets in Test cricket also credited fellow speedster Ishant Sharma for bringing out the best in him in the dressing room.

"Credit Ishant Sharma, when I came to the team, I did not use to speak to someone, had hesitation, was reserve type. If something important use to happen I used to tell him," Bhuvneshwar explained.

Bhuvneshwar, who averages 26.09 in Tests, will be in action for India during the upcoming England tour, which is slated to get underway from July 3 at Old Trafford. The Virat Kohli-led team will play five Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in the bi-lateral series that concludes on September 11, 2018.

Comments
Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar recalled his first memories of witnessing Tendulkar
  • The 28-year-old dismissed Tendulkar for a duck
  • The Uttar Pradesh pacer has scalped 63 wickets in Tests
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Says Will Always Support Son Arjun In His Choices
Sachin Tendulkar Says Will Always Support Son Arjun In His Choices
Was Left Blank When I First Saw Sachin Tendulkar, Admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Was Left Blank When I First Saw Sachin Tendulkar, Admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour
Ajinkya Rahane Turns 30: Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Special Message
Ajinkya Rahane Turns 30: Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Special Message
'There Is No Planet B', Tweets Sachin Tendulkar On World Environment Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.