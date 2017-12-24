 
Waqar Younis Says Virat Kohli Destined To Break All Batting Records

Updated: 24 December 2017 18:23 IST

Talking about the best batsmen of his era, Waqar said although cricket had changed a lot in the last decade he still rated Kohli at the top because of his commitment to fitness and improving his batting skills.

Virat Kohli has been in superb form in recent times. © AFP

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has tipped Indian skipper Virat Kohli to break all batting records in the years to come. "The way he is maintaining his fitness and the way he enjoys his game and focuses on his skill level, I think he is destined to break all batting records in the years to come," Waqar said.

The former fast bowler, who resigned as Pakistan's head coach last year, said that Kohli was a supreme-talented batsman in contemporary cricket.

"The way I see it he should go on to achieve a lot of batting records," Waqar said.

Asked to compare Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara -- the two greats of his time -- Waqar said he rated the Indian maestro higher.

"I played a lot against Tendulkar and he made his debut against us. Over the years I saw him become a thorough professional and I have not seen such a committed player. He was the best batsman I bowled to and it used to be a challenge."

He said Lara was naturally gifted and could be devastating on his day.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is ranked number 2 in Test cricket
  • Virat Kohli is top of the batting charts in limited-overs cricket
  • Waqar Younis applauded Kohli's batting talent
