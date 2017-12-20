 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Waqar Younis' Proposal Of Merging T10, Test Formats Brutally Destroyed On Twitter

Updated: 20 December 2017 12:45 IST

Waqar Younis had a novel plan to revamp cricket, which didn't go down well with people.

Waqar Younis' Proposal Of Merging T10, Test Formats Brutally Destroyed On Twitter
Waqar Younis' proposal to change Test cricket didn't go down well with fans. © AFP

Pakistan's legendary pacer and former coach of the national team Waqar Younis came up with an innovative idea of making Test cricket more interesting. Waqar suggested that T10 be merged with Test cricket with two innings of 10 overs each being played. However, fans on Twitter were having none of it and destroyed Waqar's idea with some hilarious replies. Following the craze of Twenty20 cricket, T10 is the latest bit of innovation to hit the sport. As is clear from the name, the two teams face-off in a 10 overs per side game.

Waqar tweeted on his official Twitter handle and spoke about the need to build on the T10 initiative while bringing a change to the Test format.

"To feed my love of Test cricket and to build on this T10 initiative, how about T10 matches in Test format? Two innings, 10 overs each with leads/trails, follow on, etc. Innovation & change is the only way forward in this world. Thoughts?," tweeted Waqar.

Twitterati were not impressed with the idea and made their feelings clear.

T10 cricket made its debut in Sharjah with the T10 League tournament. The tournament featured six teams - Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions. The initial draft was held on a yacht in Dubai Marina in November, in which 60 players were picked by five franchises.

The tournament also included players like Virender Sehwag, Eoin Morgan, Mohammed Amir, Alex Hales, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, Hassan Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy among others.

"I think T10 is the right format. Because it gets over in 90 minutes and it's like a football match and a result will come. So I think, this is the right format, if ICC is thinking about talking to the (International) Olympic Association that cricket should be part of that (the Olympics)," Sehwag had said last month, speaking in support of T10 cricket.

Topics : Pakistan Waqar Younis Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Waqar Younis wants to merge T10 and Test cricket
  • Waqar Younis made his proposal on Twitter
  • Fans trashed Waqar Younis' idea on Twitter
Related Articles
Bangladesh Premier League: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Joins Sylhet Sixers
Bangladesh Premier League: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Joins Sylhet Sixers
Waqar Younis Says Fixing Still At Play At All Levels Of Cricket
Waqar Younis Says Fixing Still At Play At All Levels Of Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hasan Ali Breaks Waqar Younis' Record
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hasan Ali Breaks Waqar Younis' Record
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.