Waqar Younis' Proposal Of Merging T10, Test Formats Brutally Destroyed On Twitter

Pakistan's legendary pacer and former coach of the national team Waqar Younis came up with an innovative idea of making Test cricket more interesting. Waqar suggested that T10 be merged with Test cricket with two innings of 10 overs each being played. However, fans on Twitter were having none of it and destroyed Waqar's idea with some hilarious replies. Following the craze of Twenty20 cricket, T10 is the latest bit of innovation to hit the sport. As is clear from the name, the two teams face-off in a 10 overs per side game.

Waqar tweeted on his official Twitter handle and spoke about the need to build on the T10 initiative while bringing a change to the Test format.

"To feed my love of Test cricket and to build on this T10 initiative, how about T10 matches in Test format? Two innings, 10 overs each with leads/trails, follow on, etc. Innovation & change is the only way forward in this world. Thoughts?," tweeted Waqar.

To feed my love of Test cricket and to build on this T10 initiative, how about T10 matches in Test format? Two innings, 10 overs each with leads/trails, follow on, etc. Innovation & change is the only way forward in this world. Thoughts? — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) December 18, 2017

Twitterati were not impressed with the idea and made their feelings clear.

May be just do the coin toss in the morning , who ever won the toss won the game , all life issues solved — Rana Asim (@ranaasimjaved) December 18, 2017

how is Tennis or Golf or Soccer survives !!! Leave Test Cricket as is, make good pitches instead!! — Yasir (@yasirj87) December 18, 2017

You should sleep ... Looks like you been awake for too long .. — Masroor Hamdani (@Masroor_Hamdani) December 18, 2017

Rubbish. I think losses after losses as coach you have lost your mind. Let cricket remain as cricket. Don't make it a circus. — Naveed (@Naveed654) December 18, 2017

Lets please don't destroy the charm of T20 format. This T10 is not what cricket is all about, we have to discourage it. — Iftikhar Ud Din (@imIftikharKtk) December 19, 2017

Just for making cricket more commercial and profitable, we are ruining and damaging it's soul.@faizanlakhani @najamsethi — Arif Kharadi (@arifkharadi) December 19, 2017

Not to offend you sir, but Test match is called Test match for a reason. — Raam K (@raam_kothiyal) December 18, 2017

T10 cricket made its debut in Sharjah with the T10 League tournament. The tournament featured six teams - Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions. The initial draft was held on a yacht in Dubai Marina in November, in which 60 players were picked by five franchises.

The tournament also included players like Virender Sehwag, Eoin Morgan, Mohammed Amir, Alex Hales, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, Hassan Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy among others.

"I think T10 is the right format. Because it gets over in 90 minutes and it's like a football match and a result will come. So I think, this is the right format, if ICC is thinking about talking to the (International) Olympic Association that cricket should be part of that (the Olympics)," Sehwag had said last month, speaking in support of T10 cricket.