Waqar Younis' Beautiful Tweet For Wife On Wedding Anniversary Goes Viral

Updated: 11 February 2018 12:10 IST

Waqar Younis' message for his wife was an instant hit on Twitter.

Waqar Younis wrote a beautiful message for his wife on their wedding anniversary. © Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis is winning hearts on Twitter after he posted a beautiful message for his wife on their wedding anniversary. "Over the years I signed up many agreements,contracts and endorsements but #18years ago I signed the most beautiful agreement of my life which is still paying me back with interest.Thank you?? @DrFaryalWaqar 4 putting up with me 4 all these years #LoveYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary," tweeted Waqar. The post was an instant hit on Twitter and at the time of writing this had got close to 300 replies, 240 retweets and over 4,600 likes.

Many well known personalities in Pakistan, including cricketer Salman Butt, replied to Waqar's tweet.

Often referred to as the 'Sultan of Swing', Waqar Younis was one of the most lethal Pakistani fast bowlers of his era. His ability to reverse swing the ball at high speeds helped him form one of the most effective fast bowling partnerships with teammate Wasim Akram in the 1990s.

The former Pakistan pacer played 87 Tests, taking 373 wickets at an average of 23.56 with 22 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls to his name.

He made 262 appearances for Pakistan in one-day internationals, picking up an impressive 416 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 4.68.

Waqar also captained Pakistan in 17 Tests and 62 ODIs but a catastrophic 2003 World Cup under his leadership brought about an end to his captaincy and also his career. Unable to find a way back to the Pakistan team, Waqar announced his retirement in April 2004.

In March 2006, Waqar was appointed the bowling coach of the Pakistan team. Following the sacking of Intikhab Alam, Waqar was named the head coach of Pakistan in March 2010, a job he handled till August 2011.

In May 2014, he returned as Pakistan's coach for a second term but resigned in 2016 following disappointing performances in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh and the World T20 in India.

Topics : Pakistan Waqar Younis Cricket
Highlights
  • Waqar Younis tweets on his wedding anniversary
  • Waqar Younis wrote a beautiful message for his wife on Twitter
  • The tweet was an instant hit, garnering more than 4500 likes
