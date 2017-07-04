 
Vying To Make India Comeback, Suresh Raina Catches Up With Gary Kirsten In Netherlands

Updated: 04 July 2017 18:51 IST

Gary Kirsten was the coach of the Indian team from 2008 to 2011 and ended his tenure after the Men in Blue lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suresh Raina currently is in Netherlands with wife Priyanka © Twitter

Cricketer Suresh Raina is eyeing to make a comeback and is leaving no stone unturned to give his best to find a place in the national squad. Raina has his eyes set on fitness and has been uploading videos and photos of him working out. The left-hand batsman, who is currently holidaying in Netherlands with his wife Priyanka, paid a surprise visit to former India coach Gary Kirsten and the Netherlands Under-17 team at their cricket academy on Monday. Cricket Netherlands uploaded a photo and captioned it as, "Gary Kirsten Academy back in the Netherlands for a 3day training with the U17 boys. Surprise visit from @ImRaina."

Raina took to Twitter to express his excitement to meet the World Cup winning coach.

"It's so nice to be practicing with this super talented man!There is always so much to learn from you @Gary_Kirsten," Raina wrote.

Raina also uploaded a video of him playing cricket with the under-17 team. The 30-year-old can be seen taking a few strides down the track and hitting the bowler straight over his head.

Raina during his stay at Netherlands also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 who had toured the nation for official purposes.

The Gujarat Lions captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was snubbed from the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy and was not even picked for the ongoing West Indies tour.

Raina was sorely disappointed in having missed out on a spot in the Champions Trophy. "It's really disappointing and hurting. I was expecting a comeback call this time," Raina had said after the team was picked.

Highlights
  • Suresh Raina met Gary Kirsten in Netherlands
  • Raina visited the U-17 cricket academy in Netherlands
  • Raina was not even picked for the ongoing West Indies tour
