VVS Laxman turned 46 on Sunday and wishes poured in from many in the cricket community for the former India cricketer. "Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281- one of the most graceful batsmen ever to have graced the game - a very happy birthday. Birthday," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with a video of his knock of 176 not out against the West Indies in November 2011. The International Cricket Council also wished the India cricketer with a tweet. "He was the architect of India's historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match!" wrote ICC in a tweet.

"A happy birthday to our very very pecial mentor, @VVSLaxman281" wrote SunRisers Hyderabad on Twitter. Laxman is the mentor of SRH.

"Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!" wrote Laxman's former India teammate, Gautam Gambhir.

Laxman's other India teammates too posted their wishes on social media.

Laxman made his debut for India in November 1996 in the Ahmedabad Test against South Africa. He made his One-day International debut against Zimbabwe in Cuttack in April 1998.

Laxman went on to play 134 Tests and 86 ODIs for India, scoring 8,781 Test runs and 2,338 ODI runs.

His highest Test score of 281 against Australia in 2001 remained the highest by any Indian for three years before Virender Sehwag smashed 309 against Pakistan in 2004.

That highest score came in one of India's most memorable Test wins when the team came back from being asked to follow-on and defeated Australia by 171 runs in Kolkata.

In addition to Laxman's majestic 281, Rahul Dravid scored 180 in the second innings as the two batted for a day and put together a 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket.