VVS Laxman Recalls "One Of The Greatest Test Comebacks Of All Time"

Updated: 14 March 2019 17:06 IST

The 376-run fifth-wicket stand between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid lifted India from 254/4 to 589/4 after following on, scripting a sensational win.

VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid will be regarded as two of the greatest Test cricketers. © ICC/Twitter

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid will always be regarded as two of the greatest Test cricketers to have played the game. The duo has given their fans plenty of memories throughout their careers. One such event came during the 2001 Eden Gardens Test when Laxman and Dravid paired up to script a brilliant comeback for India with their 376 runs fifth-wicket stand in the second innings against Australia during the second Test. Laxman scored his best-ever 281 runs while Dravid contributed 180 crucial runs to lift India from 254/4 to 589/4 after following on. The partnership also helped India register victory by 171 runs.

Laxman, on the 18th anniversary of the historic match, took to Twitter to share his memory and said, "I had the good fortune of playing my part in a memorable Test match victory against Australia at the Eden Gardens. Was a complete team effort, and a test match victory I am very proud to have been a part of."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted a picture of Laxman and Dravid on their official Twitter handle and called it "one of the greatest Test comebacks of all time."

The historic comeback is still afresh in the minds of the cricket fraternity including former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly in response to Laxman's post said, "the best ever test match I have played in".

Laxman has represented India in 134 Tests while Dravid featured 164 times in the longest format of the game.

Laxman had last represented India in a Test match against Australia in Adelaide, 2012.

