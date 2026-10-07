BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, on Tuesday, said that Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman will attend all future senior selection panel meetings after being in attendance for the T20I and India A team selection meeting in Guwahati. "VVS Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE," Saikia told PTI. There has been a distinct lack of communication between Laxman and the now-former chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, which many believed led to unsavoury situations as there were no timelines from the COE on injured players.

"This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward. The move is intended to ensure there is no miscommunication and selectors get accurate information to make right decisions," Saikia said in his statement.

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday returned to the national side nearly four years since his last appearance for the upcoming five-match T20I series, to be played in New Zealand later this month.

The squad announced by the BCCI – first after the exit of former chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and with Pragyan Ojha as interim chair – also has Varun Chakravarthy making a comeback after an injury had ruled him out of the Asian Games.

India will play five T20Is from October 22 to November 1 in New Zealand. The first match of the series is at Christchurch on October 22, followed by second on October 22 at the same venue.

The third T20I, on October 27, will be played at Wellington while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be on October 30 and November 1 at Auckland and Hamilton respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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