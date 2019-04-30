VVS Laxman's Dentist Visit Gets Hilarious Reactions From Fans

VVS Laxman has been in news lately for lashing out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) in reply to a "conflict of interest" charge. A day after alleging complete lack of communication from the CoA in regards to handling of the Cricket Advisory Committee , former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted a bizarre photo that left some of his fans in splits and others in disgust. "Some pains are physical, some are mental, the one that is both is dental. Was having severe tooth pain and had to get my wisdom tooth extracted by my childhood friend @ParthSatwalekar who was my school and college captain and now is a successful dentist in Hyderabad. Blessed," VVS Laxman said in a tweet along with two photographs; one with the dentist in action and other his bloodied wisdom tooth.

While wishing Laxman a speedy recovery, many of his fans expressed disgust over the bizarre picture of a bloodied tooth.

"Second photo unnecessary Veevs but wish you fast recovery," a user said on Twitter.

However, some of Laxman fans came up with hilarious replies at the expense of his health.

"Thank god it wasn't hernia. Second picture would've been.........," a user tweeted.

"Hope you have many more such extractions and you get to meet your friend more often," another one joined in.

A user decided to dedicate Laxman's extracted tooth to Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on his 32rd birthday.

"This Teeth Gift for @ImRo45 sir for his 33th Birthday," he tweeted.

On Monday, Laxman gave an aggressive rebuttal on the allegations of "conflict of interest" while concluding that he is ready to "recuse" if found conflicted.

"On December 7, 2018, we had written to the Committee of Administrators requesting them to clarify the scope of our role and responsibilities. To this date, there has been no reply. Since no tenure had been mentioned in the letter of intent issued in 2015, it was only reasonable to expect some communication on whether the CAC was still in existence. Unfortunately that hasn't been forthcoming," Laxman wrote in his affidavit filed through his lawyer.

Laxman, along with Sachin Tendulkar, replied to notices served by Ombudsman on complaint of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta for performing dual role as mentors (SunRisers in Laxman's case) and CAC members.