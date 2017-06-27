 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

VIVO Retains Indian Premier League Title Sponsorship In Mega Deal

Updated: 27 June 2017 14:56 IST

VIVO had held the IPL title rights for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. That deal was pegged at an estimated Rs 100 crore per year.

VIVO Retains Indian Premier League Title Sponsorship In Mega Deal
Vivo had taken over from soft drink giants Pepsi in 2014-15. © BCCI

Mobile manufacturers VIVO on Tuesday retained the Indian Premier League's title sponsorship for the next five years with a mammoth bid of Rs 2,199 crore, an over 500 per cent increase from their previous deal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had last month invited bids for the title sponsorship of the cash-rich and glitzy event for the period between August 1, 2017 and July 31, 2022. VIVO had held the IPL title rights for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. That deal was pegged at an estimated Rs 100 crore per year.

"VIVO retains title sponsorship for IPL 2018-22. They bid Rs.2,199 Crores, 554 per cent increase over the previous contract," the IPL's official handle tweeted.

For the renewed contract, VIVO beat another mobile manufacturer Oppo, which had reportedly bid Rs 1,430 crore.

Vivo had taken over from soft drink giants Pepsi in 2014-15.

Pepsi claimed the rights in 2013, bidding Rs 396 crore for five years.

The company had taken over from real estate group DLF, which was the tournament's maiden title sponsor from 2008 to 2012.

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • VIVO to be IPL title sponsors for the next 5 years
  • VIVO won with a mammoth bid of Rs 2,199 crore
  • Vivo had taken over from soft drink giants Pepsi in 2014-15
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Included In BCCI Reform Panel To Be Headed By Rajeev Shukla
Sourav Ganguly Included In BCCI Reform Panel To Be Headed By Rajeev Shukla
Asked Why He Attended SGM, N Srinivasan Loses His Cool
Asked Why He Attended SGM, N Srinivasan Loses His Cool
My Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Statement Was Made In Real Time: Amitabh Choudhary
My Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Statement Was Made In Real Time: Amitabh Choudhary
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.