West Indies great Viv Richards responded to Abhinav Mukund after the Indian batter tweeted about watching the highlights of the former's famous unbeaten 189-run knock against England in an ODI match in 1984. Richards had posted the knock during West Indies' tour of England in 1984. In the opening ODI in Manchester, Richards arrived at the crease with his side reeling at 11/2 after early blows. West Indies continued to lose wickets at regular intervals during the game and were struggling at 102/7 at one stage and at 166/9 some overs later.

However, Richards played one of his most memorable ODI innings as he scored an unbeaten 189 off 170 balls and took his side to a total of 272/9 from their 55 overs.

The knock proved crucial as West Indies bowled England out for 168 to clinch a 104-run victory, with Richards picking two wickets with the ball.

Having watched the highlights of that knock for the first time, Mukund took to Twitter to share his admiration for the legendary Richards.

“No cricket on and randomly watching highlights of old games on YouTube,a bit ashamed to say this is the first time i am watching the 189* of @ivivianrichards ! My god what an innings,that too from 166/9. Any other suggestions from you guys on what to watch next?” Mukund wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Richards responded to Mukund's tweet, asking the 31-year-old batter from Chennai to “start watching” his batting and bowling highlights.

“I suggest you can start watching all my batting & bowling highlights my lad,” Richards tweeted.

Mukund then proceeded to share with Richards a list of the latter's knocks that he planned on watching.

“Thanks for your response sir,my day is made,” he added in the tweet.

Richards responded again, this time applauding Mukund's list.

Mukund, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has played seven Test matches for India.