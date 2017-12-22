 
Virushka Wedding Reception: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose For Shutterbugs

Updated: 22 December 2017 09:20 IST

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 in a private wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for the cameras in New Delhi © NDTV

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for the shutterbugs at their wedding reception, which is being held at Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, on December 21. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 in a private wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends. The newly-weds kicked off the second-leg of their wedding celebrations in Virat's hometown New Delhi which will be reportedly attended by former Team India players and Bollywood stars. The couple fondly called 'Virushka', posed for a photo session outside the venue. Virat Kohli was seen sporting a sherwani while Anushka wore a striking red and gold sari.

There is another reception scheduled for December 26 in Mumbai, a day ahead of the Indian team's departure for South Africa. 

Virat and Anushka had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.

It has been reported that Virat will be shifting cities, from his hometown New Delhi to Mumbai where Anushka lives. The couple will be moving into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, say reports.

