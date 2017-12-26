 
Virushka Wedding Reception: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Steals The Show

Updated: 26 December 2017 23:21 IST

Dhoni, who was wearing a formal suit, was seen carrying daughter Ziva in his arms, asking the little one to pose for the shutterbugs.

Dhoni, who was wearing a formal suit, was seen carrying daughter Ziva in his arms. © Twitter

The chants of Dhoni! Dhoni! hogged all the limelight when Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his grand entry along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhoni, who was wearing a formal suit, was seen carrying daughter Ziva in his arms, asking the little one to pose for the shutterbugs. Ziva, who was wearing a traditional attire, posed beautifully for the photographers at the Mumbai venue.

Kohli made his international debut under Dhoni way back in 2008. Making his debut, Kohli scored just 12 runs against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008.

Kohli and Anushka had tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. The couple threw a reception in Delhi on December 22.

Kohli just led his team to a series win over Sri Lanka in Test matches.

Team India is all set to depart for South Africa on December 27, where they are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli India Cricket
