'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi': Harbhajan Singh's Special Message To Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding has been the talk of the town with celebrities from all walks of life making their presence felt in the high-profile wedding reception held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Senior India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also one of the attendees as he took to Twitter and uploaded an image with the newly-wed couple and captioned it as, "Proper bhangre last night mza aa gya chotte veer. Rab Bhut khusiya deve @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma Rab ne bna di Jodi."

Harbhajan was also snapped with former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. A Twitter handle going by the name of @krishkrish200 uploaded the image with both the former cricketers together and captioned it as, ""yeh dosti hum nahi todenge" #YuviBhajji @YUVSTRONG12 with @harbhajan_singh at #VirushkaReception."

Yuvraj later took to the micro-blogging site and wished Virat and Anushka on their wedding. "Saadi rosie phabie officially now ?? wishing you both a partnership of lifetime @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli," tweeted Yuvraj.

India head coach Ravi Shastri also graced the occasion and took the opportunity to wish the couple.

This was the second wedding reception of Virat and Anushka with the first one held in New Delhi on December 21 attended by close friends and relatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the couple when he attended the reception in the national capital.